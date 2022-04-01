media release: Fri. April 1 3:00 pm UW-Madison - Top of Bascom Hill near the Abe Lincoln Statue. Don’t be (Fossil) Fooled by TIAA! Join us to deliver a petition (and "thank you" cake) to UW-Chancellor, Rebecca Blank, calling upon TIAA, one of the world's largest pension funds, to stop its investments in land grabbing, fossil fuels, tropical deforestation, and climate injustice! Chancellor Blank has long served on the TIAA Board of Governors. We are also urging people to call/email her office on April 1st about this issue: #608-262-9946 chancellor@wisc.edu In the spirit of April Fool's Day, our cake is a "thank you" (not) for her leadership (not) at TIAA to oppose these irresponsible investment practices. TIAA is also financially implicated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine thanks to its $174 million stake in Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft. For more info about TIAA, visit: Stop Land Grabs Campaign: https://www.stoplandgrabs.org/ en-us/ TIAA Divest: https://tiaa-divest.org/ Family Farm Defenders: https://familyfarmers.org/? page_id=1388

You can also share the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/530853148402653