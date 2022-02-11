Don't Mess with Cupid, Adem Tesfaye Band

× Expand courtesy Adem Tesfaye New York City-based musician Adem Tesfaye is a Madison native.

media release: Kevin Willmott II and Adem Tesfaye are joining forces on the Majestic stage to celebrate the greats in Black music on Friday February 11. Performing songs from artists Otis Redding, James Brown, Bob Marley, Prince, Busta Rhymes, Gil Scott Heron, Al Green, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Curtis Mayfield, Bill Withers, Marvin Gaye, Gnarls Barkley, A Tribe Called Quest, and more! Don’t Mess with Cupid and the Adem Tesfaye Band will collaborate on two sets of covers and originals for a night of liberation, love and community celebrating black music. We hope to see you there!