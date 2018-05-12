press release: 7th Annual Donald Dash, Saturday, May 12th 9:00 am. 5km & 15km run through the trails at Donald Park. For more information check at donaldparktrailruns.com. Start and finish at Pop's Knoll Picnic area, 1945 Hwy 92, Mount Horeb.

There have been some changes to the race course for 2018. We are going back to the original two distance race option. The goal being to have an option for people new to racing and/or trail runs by offering a shorter distance race (5 km) and increasing the longer race for those looking for an extra challenge (15 km). As always there will be some prairie, some single track, some sand, some slick bridges, and of course some hills!

Registration: $30 pre-registration starting on January 1, 2018, $35 day-of registration. There is a total capacity (combined 5K & 15K) of ~200 participants so make sure and register early. 100% of net proceeds donated to Friends of Donald Park. Funds earmarked for trail maintenance and repair