press release: The Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory, and The Wisconsin Union Theater present The Donna Woodall Group on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Wisconsin Union Theater Play Circle.

Songstress Donna Woodall brings “The Subject Love” to DIG JAZZ, showcasing her self-produced album of that title and exploring a wide range of styles and inﬂuences with her jazz-drenched, genre-blending music. Based in Milwaukee, Woodall brings a unique blend of jazz, blues, pop, & soulful folk, blurs musical genres, and presents lush vocals with every performance.

This event is free but donations are encouraged to support future DIG JAZZ performances.