Donna Woodall Group, Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio

× Expand courtesy the artist Milwaukee singer-songwriter and bandleader Donna Woodall.

media release: Jazz on State takes place at The Forum at 30 on the Square in the 100 block of State Street. In the event of rain, the music will move inside to:

June 8 / North Street Cabaret, 610 North St.

June 15 & 22 / The Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.

New this year! We have a limited number of reserved tables available that seat 8. Tables are $150 per night, or $400 for the series on a first come basis. Please email jazzonstate@gmail.com to inquire about reservations.

We’ll be offering a selection of beers from Capital Brewery. We encourage you to purchase water, nonalcoholic beverages and food from our supporters in the area: Michelangelo’s Coffee House, 107 State, Cleary’s Popcorn, Ian’s Pizza, Teddywedgers, Wisconsin Cheese Mart and Cooper’s Tavern, to name a few.

​Please feel free to bring your own chair, or rent one of ours to benefit the series. Carry-in tables are not permitted.

​