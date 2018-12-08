Don't Mess with Cupid, DJ Phil Money

Your Christmas is about to get FUNKY at the Majestic this holiday season! That’s right y’all, we’re throwing DOWN with Madison’s own 8 piece soul band Don’t Mess With Cupid doing two tribute sets to the greatest kings of funk and soul to ever walk — James Brown and Otis Redding! One of Madison’s finest, DJ Phil Money will be in the house spinning classic funk and soul between sets. Expect plenty of funky holiday jams and a ton of good cheer to warm the soul….we’re gonna make you sweat!