Don't Spill a Drop

media release: Walk, run, or jog 3K through our vines and pines with 4 wine stops!!!! A 3K wine walk through Rock N Wool Winery's 40 acres of vines and pines. 4 wine/beer stops along the way. So Run, Jog, or Walk to the finish!

All participants will receive 4 glasses of wine or beer in their lidded cup (you get to keep it) at stops along the course as well as a wine-soaked hot dog and chips at the finish.

Drink specials & wine slushies throughout the day and stone-baked pizza at our diner. Door prizes as well! Dogs & strollers are welcome on the course. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Alzheimer's Association. Commemorative drink cups are provided for all participants. This event will have a timer for those who wish to track times, but it will not be able to be utilized for other races. This event is a wine walk for the fun of Spring.

Participants wishing to run the route will be the first wave at 12:15 and will be allowed to walk through the course to receive wines after receiving time. All other waves will start every 15 minutes following.