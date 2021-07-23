Don't Stop Believin' 2021

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Featuring young artists with special needs, Don't Stop Believin' 2021 is a musical revue and variety show chronicling the history of The Penguin Project of SPCT from 2016 until now. The show includes numbers from popular songs from past shows including Annie, Guys and Dolls, The Wizard of Oz, and Schoolhouse Rock. The show will also preview songs from next year's much-anticipated show The Music Man.

7 pm on 7/23-24 and 2 pm, 7/25, Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center. $16 ($11 kids).

Info

Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-837-8217
Google Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-23 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-24 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-25 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-25 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Don't Stop Believin' 2021 - 2021-07-25 14:00:00 ical