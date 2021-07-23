media release: Featuring young artists with special needs, Don't Stop Believin' 2021 is a musical revue and variety show chronicling the history of The Penguin Project of SPCT from 2016 until now. The show includes numbers from popular songs from past shows including Annie, Guys and Dolls, The Wizard of Oz, and Schoolhouse Rock. The show will also preview songs from next year's much-anticipated show The Music Man.

7 pm on 7/23-24 and 2 pm, 7/25, Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center. $16 ($11 kids).