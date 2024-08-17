media release: The country’s first Donut & Beer Festival is coming to WBC Ballpark in Oconomowoc, WI Saturday, August 17th, 2024. Outlier Events, the creators of one of the world's first Tots & Taps Festival, Mac and Cheese Festival, and Taco & Tequila Festival are introducing a brand new event to Oconomowoc, WI. Outlier Events has hosted events each year at WBC Ballpark since 2022 with each event selling out.

Oconomowoc, WI was chosen over multiple other cities to host Wisconsin's first Donut & Beer Festival at Oconomowoc, WI| Home of the Lake Country Dockhounds.

“We can't wait to bring Donut & Beer Festival to Wisconsin for the first time ever” said Outlier Events General Manager, Kendall Soto. “We have always had an amazing turnout in Oconomowoc, WI with WBC Ballpark being the first ballpark we took Outlier Events on the road in Wisconsin. We hand select each city to host our events and are excited to announce Oconomowoc as the first city in Wisconsin to host."

Donut & Beer Festival is a fun for everyone event. This festival will feature unique and local vendors serving one-of-a-kind donut options, 150+ beer/ciders/seltzers, and entertainment for all ages. Each ticket provides an all-inclusive experience as attendees will receive food and drink sampling tokens with their tickets, a drink sampling cup and a branded lanyard.

There are a limited number of VIP tickets which grant 90-minutes early entry into the festival.

Those interested in being a vendor or have questions about the festival can email admin@outliereventsgroup.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17TH

1:00PM - 6:00PM

VIP: 1:00PM - 2:30PM

WISCONSIN BREWING COMPANY PARK | HOME OF THE LAKE COUNTRY DOCKHOUNDS