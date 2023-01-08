Donut Fest Madison

media release: Sunday, January 8, 2023 1-5 PM, Delta Beer Lab, 167 E Badger Rd, Madison WI 53713

https://www.facebook. com/events/509150723029407

Love donuts? Who doesn't? Enjoy beer? Us too — so join us for the sweetest event in your town! Donut Fest curates our favorite donuts and guests can simply enjoy a Sunday Funday while sampling donuts, enjoying beer, coffee and more with a fun-filled tasty event! We need your help to name your city's Favorite Donut too.

Sponsors include Food + Travel. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hospitality Fund. GA at 3 pm is $20; kids $10; VIP with 1 pm entry $35.

We have a limited number of tickets available with early bird promotion pricing. Ticket prices will increase closer to the event.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many samples will there be? TBD—typically, we have 8-10 food/drink samples. Pace yourself from the sugar high! Each donut sample will be at least 1/4 of a donut — some are full donuts! We'll have other non-alcoholic beverages to hydrate yourself. Plus, guests 21+ will receive a beer drink ticket.

Are children allowed? Yes, we have special kids (2 and up) and designated driver tickets. No strollers will be allowed due to the safety of all our guests. Children passes are only available for General Admission.

I own a donut shop, how can I participate? Email us at hello@eatertainmint.events

Am I guaranteed a seat? No. Our events are meant to be interactive, so we encourage guests to visit the different stations.

How should I get in line? Each station will have a line, so grab a bite from one station, then go to the next station line of your choice. Think of going to a fair where you’d visit each stand individually.

What time should I arrive? Please arrive at the start time. We won’t open doors before that.

What's the refund policy? All sales are final. Promotions & discounts don't apply to previously purchased tickets. Vendors and event details, including date, time and location subject to change with or without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The attendee assumes all risks by consuming samples and EatertainMint Events, sponsors, and partners are not responsible for any illness. Due to the safety of all our guests at the event, we require all attendees to follow our staff’s instructions. We have the right to ask you to leave if you are not following instructions, harassing or being disrespectful guests or staff, disrupting the event, intoxicated, and refuse to comply with the production of the event without any refund of any kind. Event details, including venue, date, time and vendors subject to change.