media release: A mischievous duo starts to doodle… and ends up creating a whole imaginative world! They invite us along on their sea adventure with a tiny little turtle. What will happen as we follow their vivid drawings into this beautiful watery world, and will they return the turtle to the sea safely?

This touching and playful non-verbal show uses live musicians who perform the accompanying score and sound effects, stunning interactive animation projections and live whiteboard drawings, and an abundance of theatrical imagination.

Doodle POP has performed (under the previous name Woogie Boogie) at festivals all over the world and was awarded the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2018 Asian Arts Award for “BEST COMEDY.” The 2020/21 season will be its first U.S. national tour.

“…inventive and thrilling and completely fantastical. Natural, mythical and comical creatures morph into each other with as little as a flick of a hand or a wave of a pen… as awe-inspiring for the adults as it is for children.” Exeunt Magazine

Produced by BRUSH Theatre from Seoul, South Korea.