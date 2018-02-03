Doodling and Coloring

press release: Do you love to doodle but never thought of yourself as an artist? Surprise! You're an artist! Wanna know something else? Coloring is good for you. Yep! Studies show that it has the same benefits as meditation. So why not doodle AND color? Join us for a workshop led by greeting card and coloring book artist Carolynn Schwartz Black of SoulMama's Stuff who will teach you how to draw your own designs and turn them into your very own coloring pages. Family-friendly fun for adults and youth ages 10 and up! All funds from the workshop will go towards supporting local artists and funding free and open to the public events we'll be hosting in the summer. To learn more about Community Unity Arts, please visit www.communityunityarts.org.

Carolynn Schwartz Black, aka SoulMama, is many things: an artist, a singer, a wife, a mother of dragons, and most importantly a proud member of this community. She never thought of herself as graphic artist until recently, and is living proof that there is ALWAYS time to step outside of your box. Check out her Etsy shop and see all the stuff she has for sale. You can also see her perform regularly in Madison with The Clyde Stubblefield All Stars.