ONLINE: Door Creek Park Public Input Meeting

press release: The design process for a new shelter at Door Creek Park is underway! The Parks Division is working with City Engineering and Aro Eberle Architects on a new, multi-season shelter building for Door Creek Park. The new shelter was identified as a desired park amenity in the adopted Door Creek Park Master Plan. The project is part of the Parks Division's continuing effort to implement master plan recommendations. The first Public Input Meeting was held virtually on April 27, 2021.

The community is invited to virtually attend the 2nd community meeting for the new Door Creek Park shelter. At the meeting, Parks staff and the architectural consultant team will review building designs with area residents and park users.

Meeting date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Register to Attend: Door Creek Park Shelter Public Mtg #2

If you are unable to attend and would like to share your thoughts, contact Mike Sturm, Parks project manager, msturm@cityofmadison.com