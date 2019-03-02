press release: Dorothy's Cosplay Ball - Saturday March 2, - The Garden Hotel & Convention Center, 200 Dearborn Ave, South Beloit, IL 6108, 5-11pm, All Ages

Celebrate with us at Yellow Brick Road Organization's Fundraiser Cosplay Ball! This premier event will consist of an amazing dinner, an incredible drag show, and a cosplay contest open to everyone! Cash bar will be open featuring a drink special donating to YBR and 50/50 raffles during the evening. All proceeds go toward YBR events like Rock the Pride- Rock County's PrideFest and a future brick-n-mortar community center.

Our evening, family friendly show is hosted by the our 2017 National Entertainer of the Year Femme, the fantastic Cass Marie Domino and will feature some of the finest performers in the area. Fabulous local celebrities will be dressing in drag too! We'll be ending the show with the winners of our Cosplay Contest!! Prizes will be awarded to one adult and one child. Music to follow with DVJ Ravyn of Ravyn Entertainment.

Our premier sponsor, Garden Hotel and Conference Center has generously donated their conference center and will have a block of rooms for guests who wish to stay the night. Please call them at (815) 525-3600. Blocked room rates are locked in at $89.99.

Event schedule:

5:00pm Doors Open for VIP and Dinner tickets, Social Hour

6:00pm Dinner

7:00pm Doors Open for General Admission

7:30pm Show starts with comedian Christine Hecht

9:15pm Cosplay Contest Winners announced and prizes awarded

9:30pm - 11:00pm Dancing

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.yellowbrickrd. org/events-urqx4/dorothys- cosplay-ball

VIP Backstage ticket: $80

VIP Backstage Tickets will be admitted at 5:00pm and include champagne with dinner, dancing, prime seating for the drag show, backstage with Cass Marie, and a professional keepsake photo. | Table reservations are available at $640 each table (8 VIP Tickets). Please reserve a table by ordering 8 tickets in one order. Reserved tables will have preferred seating closest to the stage and a second bottle of champagne. | Ticket Sales close on February 23, 2018 or when we've reached capacity.

Dinner and Drag Show: $50

Dinner and Drag Show Tickets will be admitted at 5:00pm for social hour. Buffet dinner will start at 6:00pm, Drag Show at 7:30pm, and Dancing afterward. Cash bar will be available. | Table reservations are available at $400 each (8 Dinner Tickets). Please reserve a table by ordering 8 tickets in the same order. Reserved tables will have preferred seating in the general dinner section. | Ticket Sales close on February 23, 2019 or when we've reached capacity.

General Admission: $25

General Admission Tickets will be admitted after 7:00pm and include the drag show, costume contest, and dancing. Cash bar will be available. | $35 at the door if tickets are still available.

For more information, call 608-774-8639 or go to: https://www.yellowbrickrd. org/