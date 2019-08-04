Double Eyelid, Satanic Hispanic, Wraith Haven
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Double Eyelid are making a special stop at The Crucible in Madison on their summer tour! This is definitely a not to be missed event! Double Eyelid brings their special blend of Gothic rock, Electro and Dark Cabaret all the way from Toronto, Canada!
You can hear their music here: https://doubleeyelid.bandcamp.com/
Support from:
Satanic Hispanic (Chi)
https://m.soundcloud.com/satanichispanic
Wraith Haven
https://m.soundcloud.com/wraithhaven
Plvgues will be spinning tracks in between acts to keep the vibes moving.
---The dress theme for the night will be occult Cabaret--- (optional)
$6-10 sliding scale at the door.