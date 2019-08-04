Double Eyelid, Satanic Hispanic, Wraith Haven

press release: Double Eyelid are making a special stop at The Crucible in Madison on their summer tour! This is definitely a not to be missed event! Double Eyelid brings their special blend of Gothic rock, Electro and Dark Cabaret all the way from Toronto, Canada!

You can hear their music here: https://doubleeyelid.bandcamp.com/

Support from:

Satanic Hispanic (Chi)

https://m.soundcloud.com/satanichispanic

Wraith Haven

https://m.soundcloud.com/wraithhaven

Plvgues will be spinning tracks in between acts to keep the vibes moving.

---The dress theme for the night will be occult Cabaret--- (optional)

$6-10 sliding scale at the door.