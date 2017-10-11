Double Feature: Friday Edition
BelAir Cantina 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
5-10 pm: There’s nothing scary about this Friday the 13th — unless you’re freaked out about having so many tequila drinks at your disposal (and in that case, you’re on your own with the guy in the hockey mask). Three restaurants — Canteen, Pasqual’s and Bel Air Cantina — are teaming up to feature a tailor-made menu of tequila-focused cocktails during dinner service, made with the best Roca Patron has to offer. Because if anything can keep bad stuff from happening, it’s tequila.
Info
BelAir Cantina 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Madison Cocktail Week