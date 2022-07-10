Doug Brown & Bob Kerwin

× Expand Doug Brown and Bob Kerwin

Jazz. Free.

media release: Doug Brown and Bob Kerwin play jazz standards, original compositions, and jazz arrangements of pop songs. We have performed many times together, including every other Friday at Delaney’s Restaurant for five years.

Doug is known to long-time Madison music fans as one of the area’s premier professional musicians. He was the original guitarist for the gypsy jazz group, Harmonious Wail, was the musical director for APT in Spring Green in the '90s, is first call with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Madison Symphony Orchestra, and Madison Opera for guitar parts, and performs around the Midwest with the Americana group, The Honey Pies.

Bob has appeared at many of Madison's top-tier venues performing with chamber groups, R & B bands, and jazz groups. Currently, he performs with Doug and with the jazz quartet, Inside Pocket. He also produces the online Madison Jazz Calendar.