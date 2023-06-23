Doug Brown, Matt Rodgers, Tom Waselchuk & Chris Wagoner
Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: This concert was originally booked as The Honey Pies, but unfortunately Jodi Jean Amble is unable to make this show. We’ve worked with Chris Wagoner several times this past year and we are geared up for another wild and rewarding evening. If you know Chris’ work, I needn’t say more. If you don’t, all I can say is, What are you waiting for? Free.
