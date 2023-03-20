Doug Fath

to

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Beautiful Loser, an exhibition of work by Doug Fath, will also be on display at Arts + Literature Laboratory on the second floor mezzanine and the third floor gallery. An opening reception will be held Friday, March 24 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Fath explains in his artist statement, "My paintings investigate pain and difficult situations through representation and allegory. This recent body of work emerged during the pandemic as I experienced isolation and tremendous loss. With influences ranging from Frida Kahlo to contemporary painter Jammie Holmes, I work in a Surrealist style to explore questions and emotions that arise as I navigate through life."  

Gallery hours: 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 pm Saturday.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-556-7415
to
Google Calendar - Doug Fath - 2023-03-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Doug Fath - 2023-03-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Doug Fath - 2023-03-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Doug Fath - 2023-03-20 00:00:00 ical