ONLINE: Doug Hamilton

Streaming here: http://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

press release: Doug has pre-recorded his concert on our stage. Douglas Hamilton, singer of quirky songs in the tradition of Tom Lehrer and Allen Sherman, also plays piano, guitar and stand-up bass on the stage. Although he writes in the attic of his Madison home, he has gained a worldwide audience by posting his songs on the internet. Titles such as "Surfin' On Company Time," "Old McDonald Had A Form," "Stuck In A Meeting" and "Must Have Chocolate" will give you an idea of what he is up to. Don't be surprised if he slips in a few serious songs as well.

Due to COVID-19, the Coffeehouse's physical space at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center continues to be closed in support of social distancing. We are bringing you a live or prerecorded concert each Friday during this new way of life as we continue to support folk music in our community.

View our calendar.

The Hog is a volunteer operated cooperative. Musicians also volunteer their talents. At the physical Coffeehouse, we have Phillup the Pig, a "pass the hat" ceramic piggy bank for collecting donations that go to the musicians. A Donate button appears on each concert's page using PayPal. The donations will be divided between the performer and the Wil-Mar Neigborhood Center. Both performers and the Center have seen reduced income during the pandemic. Both need your support, so please give generoulsy. The Hog and Wil-Mar each are 501(c)3 charitable organizations.

