Doug Haynes reception

media release: Doug Haynes will be displaying “Public Art for the Community” at the Neighborhood House from March 4-29. There will be a reception and artist talk on Saturday March 16, 2024, from 1:00 to 3:00. The title of this exhibit is designed to encompass the range of murals, collaborative projects, documentary videos as well as art featuring local landmarks that will be on display. Haynes’ most recent project is conveniently located outside the exhibition venue (Neighborhood House). This “selfie station” allows visitors to photograph themselves as flowers and insects. It was designed and executed by Haynes for the Neighborhood House in summer 2023. Other projects which will be featured in the exhibit include: “Holy Week” mural (First Baptist Church), “Dancing with God” (video documenting re: Madison dancer Paul Schoneman), “Greenbush Mural”, “Life Underwater” mural, “State Street Coloring Book”, “My Korean Life” (video documentary) and a preview of the as of yet unpublished work “Humanities

Building”.

Doug Haynes lives just down the street from the Neighborhood House. His art can be seen at www.emeraldstudio.com. Haynes’ book, The State Street Coloring Book is available at local bookstores. Haynes also provides website services to local artists at www.fineartpost.com. Questions for the artists should be directed to haynes@emeraldstudio.com or 608-421-4984