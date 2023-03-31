Doug White, Tom Gullion, Dave Cooper, Mark Urness, Dane Richeson

media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $15.

The quintet features Tom Gullion, sax and flute, Dave Cooper, trumpet and flugelhorn, Dane Richeson, percussion, Mark Urness, bass and Doug White, piano and synthesizer. Together they blend free improv, original compositions and modern jazz classics in playful, dynamic conversation. Lively Latin, swing and fusion rhythms meet rich melodic and harmonic textures in jubilant and pensive songs. This performance will feature: compositions by band members Gullion, White, Cooper, and Urness; fresh interpretations of modern jazz classics by Wayne Shorter, Freddie Hubbard, Herbie Hancock, and Pharoah Sanders; and spontaneously created pieces.

Doug White performs, composes, arranges, and leads bands in the Madison area. His music career includes international touring, leading a long-standing jazz fusion band featuring drummer Clyde Stubblefield, many years of solo jazz piano gigs, and composing and arranging.

Saxophonist Tom Gullion brings a deep, soulful performance style, a sophisticated avant-garde sensibility, and a quicksilver technique. His varied career has included periods of intense performance and also of introspective creativity. Says Gullion, "I've found my path is to bring music to the people." Tom has released several critically acclaimed CDs including Carswell and Time It Is, among others.

David Cooper is a versatile jazz trumpeter, composer, arranger and educator. His quartet Drift released their first CD in 2020. His performing affiliations also include the Tim Whalen Nonet, many local jazz bands, Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Isthmus Brass, The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. He has performed in Beijing, Foshan, Macau, New York, Munich, Vienna, Stockholm, and is a very active soloist/clinician with regional schools, jazz festivals and community ensembles. He is the host and author of the educational blog www.AllThingsTrumpet.com.

Mark Urness is a versatile bassist, composer, and educator. His diverse performance experience encompasses orchestral, chamber, solo, and jazz playing. He was awarded first prize in the International Society of Bassists Jazz Competition. His unaccompanied jazz CD, Foreground, was released in 2009. Bass World magazine described his playing as completely in command of the instrument and the tunes, rife with good ideas, melodic instinct, and groove, not to mention killer intonation on the double stops and chords. Recent performances include chamber music broadcasts on Wisconsin Public Radio, and jazz performances with Bill Carrothers, Danilo Perez, Peter Erskine, and Joe Locke. Mark is associate professor of music studies at Lawrence University in Appleton, WI.

Dane Richeson is recognized as one of the most versatile performers in the percussive arts. Throughout the world he has been featured in such diverse roles as solo marimbist, contemporary chamber music percussionist, world percussion specialist and jazz drummer. Performances have been with such diverse artists as Bobby McFerrin, Gordon Stout, Nancy Zeltsman, Gunther Schuller, Geoffrey Keezer, Joe Lovano, NDR Big Band of Germany, Roscoe Mitchell, Medeski-Martin-Woods, Kenny Wheeler, Danilo Perez, and Lyle Mays. He performs at festivals such as Ravinia, North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals, and Beijing Music Festival. Dane is Professor of Music at Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he is Director of Percussion Studies. Under his direction, the Lawrence University Percussion Ensemble has released two critically acclaimed CDs, and been awarded various honors. Mr. Richeson has performed on numerous recordings.