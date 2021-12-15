press release: Join DCHS for our Ian's Pizza Dough-Nation Night Wednesday, December 15 from 5-9pm! Stop by the 3241 Garver Green (Garver Feed Mill) location with a flyer and they will donate a percentage of sales to DCHS! The more people who attend, the higher a percentage they will donate.

Pre-Ordering your pizza?

Phone Order: Call (608) 257-9248 and mention that you are supporting Dane County Humane Society

Online Order: Visit ianspizza.com to place your order and add "HUMANESOCIETY" after your Last Name.

You must present a flyer (in print or digital) for your purchase to help DCHS. Flyer can be presented as a photo on your smart phone. Find the flyer here.