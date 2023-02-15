Doughnation Night

media release: February 15: Ian's Pizza Fundraiser for The Big Share

Make Change Happen by enjoying a slice of Ian's Pizza! On February 15 from 5pm-9pm, Ian's Pizza at the Garver Feed Mill will donate a portion of qualifying sales to The Big Share. You can order for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery. Your order must be placed at the Ian's Pizza location at the Garver Feed Mill and you must let Ian's know that you are supporting Community Shares of Wisconsin.

There are three easy ways to participate.

Order in person (3241 Garver Green, Madison) and present the flyer at the register (you can show on your smartphone). Order by phone (608-257-9248) and mention that you are supporting Community Shares of Wisconsin. Order online and add COMMUNITY after your last name.

Thank you, Ian's Pizza, for supporting The Big Share!