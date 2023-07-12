Doughnation Night

media release: Join us next Wednesday, July 12, for an Ian’s Pizza “Doughnation” Fundraiser + REAP Open House!

Stop by Garver Feed Mill between 5 & 9 pm to grab an Ian’s slice or salad (mention REAP when ordering) and visit the new REAP office! REAP staffers will be there to proudly show you our new space, the REAP Food Truck, and chat about all things REAP (did we mention the bike blenders will be set up?). Your Ian’s Pizza purchase will help us raise some “dough”!

Can’t make it into Garver on July 12 but still want to participate? No problem! Just mention “REAP” on yourphone or online order to have a portion of sales go toward supporting REAP’s mission.

https://www.facebook.com/events/287218290391004