media release: Ian's Pizza Fundraiser for SOAR Case Management Services

Make Change Happen by enjoying a slice of Ian's Pizza!

There are three easy ways to participate.

Order in person (3241 Garver Green, Madison) and mention SOAR at the register. Order by phone (608-257-9248) and mention that you are supporting SOAR. Order online and add SOAR after your last name.

Don't forget about our Doughnation Night coming up on May 31, 5-9p at Ian's Pizza inside Garver Feed Mill!

We have raffle tickets available now and will have them available the night of the event!

You can earn five raffle tickets per winter clothing item (jackets, coats, winter hats, gloves, mittens, etc.) donated and get a bonus two raffle tickets per order placed at Ian's Pizza in Garver Feed Mill on May 31st from 5-9p. Just be sure to let Ian's know you're ordering in benefit of SOAR! For every dollar donated, you will receive one raffle ticket.

Items being raffled off:

Float Madison: One 60-minute float

B-Side: $25 gift certificate

Orange Tree Imports: $25 gift card

Ian's Pizza Madison: Four free slice gift certificates, One free signature salad gift certificate

Calliope Ice Cream (Garver location): Two free scoop gift certificates

Willy Street Co-op: Two $50 gift cards and tote bags

Star Liquor: $25 gift card and bottle of wine valued at $43

***We are still taking donations for the winter clothing item drive as well as monetary donations in order to purchase winter clothing items***

Hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1282799969320478/