Douglas Stuart
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Young Mungo is Stuart's extraordinary second novel. The product of five years of writing, begun when Shuggie Bain was between drafts and uncertain if it would even see publication, Young Mungo is both a page-turner and literary tour de force, a vivid portrayal of working-class life and a deeply moving and highly suspenseful story of the dangerous first love of two young men: Mungo and James.
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival