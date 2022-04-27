Douglas Stuart

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Young Mungo is Stuart's extraordinary second novel. The product of five years of writing, begun when Shuggie Bain was between drafts and uncertain if it would even see publication, Young Mungo is both a page-turner and literary tour de force, a vivid portrayal of working-class life and a deeply moving and highly suspenseful story of the dangerous first love of two young men: Mungo and James. 

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
Google Calendar - Douglas Stuart - 2022-04-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Douglas Stuart - 2022-04-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Douglas Stuart - 2022-04-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Douglas Stuart - 2022-04-27 19:00:00 ical