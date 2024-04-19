media release: Please join Douglas Whittle in Monroe, for hisfirst solo show in over 30 years! On exhibit April 19 through June 8 at the Monroe Arts Center, 1315 11th Street, Monroe, WI, 53566.

The opening reception is Friday, April 19, from 5-7pm, with a brief artist talk at 5:30.

Please plan on staying for an afterparty at the friendly Baumgartner’s Cheese Store and Tavern, a mere 2-blocks away from the Arts Center, on Monroe’s Historic Town Square. We’ll stay as long as they let us! Everyone is welcome!

Baumgartner’s Cheese Store and Tavern, 1023 16th Avenue, Monroe, WI, 53566