Down on the Farm

6-9 pm: Ah, farms and booze. In Wisconsin, they go together like... well, farms and booze. Show your support for this combo and head to Vitruvian Farms, an organic permaculture farm just outside Madison, for a night of quality eats and cocktails. Chefs Dan Fox (Heritage Tavern) and Patrick McCormick (Oliver's Public House) will be on hand to make the evening toothsome, with their cocktail counterparts Alex Kjell and Ricky Pajewski guiding you through tastings of Barr Hill gin and vodka and Amaro Montenegro. Be there, or be forever sad you missed it. Which, of course, is the last thing we want. Tickets are $85.