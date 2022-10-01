Down Syndrome Awareness Month Event

press release: October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. During October, we celebrate people with Down syndrome and shine a light on the abilities and dreams of those with Down syndrome. During this month, events take place to break down barriers and focus on promoting advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome.

In an effort to make the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities, on Saturday, October 1st, GiGi’s Playhouse Madison, in partnership with Friends of San Damiano, is hosting a special event at the San Damiano property to celebrate all our community members with Down syndrome. We will have fun activities for the whole family and tours of the San Damiano property will be given. Visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/madison/sfcalendar/?eventId=a0V2J00000GQaXrUAL to register or drop in on Saturday!

We live in a world that is often separated based on differences. Our mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and bring a global message of acceptance for all. We do this by hosting community events and educating our Families and volunteers with our FREE educational, therapeutic and career development programming.

ABOUT GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE®: GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. GiGi’s Playhouse started in 2003 when GiGi was only 1 year old. Today, there are 55 locations across the U.S. and Mexico and serve families in more than 80 different countries! With worldwide demand to open over 200 locations, GiGi’s Playhouse is on a mission to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. During the COVID-19 pandemic our virtual education platform, GiGi’s At Home, allowed us to continue our commitment to offering free programming to our families both LIVE and On Demand. Learn more at www.GiGisPlayhouse.org.