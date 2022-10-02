media release: The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin- South Central (DSAW-South Central) will host their 20th Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk on Sunday, October 2nd at Olin Park. The goal for the DSAW-South Central Down Syndrome Awareness Walk is to raise visibility and acceptance of people with Down syndrome and related disabilities Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, and Rock Counties.

The DSAW-South Central Down Syndrome Awareness Walk and fundraiser will begin at 10:45 am with a car parade (from Tenney Park). Parade participates can decorate their vehicle in Down syndrome awareness colors (blue & yellow), wear DSAW gear or DS swag, and make signs and posters to hang in their windows! Car Parade requires separate registration! Click here to fill out the form to join the car parade

At 11:00 am all registered attendees will enjoy a family-friendly festival including games, raffles, food, and more!

From noon to 12:30 pm, attendees with Down syndrome and other disabilities will kick off the walk with a red-carpet showcase while friends and family cheer them on! The Awareness Walk will begin after the red-carpet showcase at 12:30 pm and the entire event is open until 3:00 pm.

The annual Awareness Walk is the main fundraising event for DSAW-South Central. All funds raised support programs and services for families in Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, and Rock Counties who have children with Down syndrome or related disabilities.

THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME!

DSAW-South Central needs YOU to come out strong and walk in support of people with Down syndrome and related disabilities.

10:45 am- 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 2, 2022, Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct, Madison, WI 53715

To learn more and sign up, visit: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ scwalk22/

DSAW-South Central would like to thank key sponsors of the South Central Down Syndrome Awareness Walk: My Choice Wisconsin, Diesel Forward, Alliant Power, and Michael Best and Friedrich LLP for their generosity and continued support of DSAW.

ABOUT DSAW:

DSAW is a non-profit organization that supports people with Down syndrome and related disabilities with programs, services, resources, and fraternal support. DSAW touches the lives of more than 5,500 individuals and their families each year through its eight chapters around Wisconsin. Web: www.dsaw.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/dsawisconsin Twitter: @DSAWisconsin