ONLINE: Downstage Center

press release: Enjoy 18 show-stopping songs from Broadway musicals. These are the ones that create those defining moments on stage for a character or an unforgettable moment in the show's story. Designed to bring life, light and levity for those who simply need an escape, songs in this cabaret range from classics such as "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from "Evita" and "Memory from "Cats" to "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" and "In My Dreams" from "Anastasia." Watch the premiere on YouTube.

The cast includes: Morgan Armbruster, Kai DeRubis, Stephanie Frank, Jeremiah Gile, Sarah Hafenstein, Jesse Harrison, Mattie Isaac, Abi Johnson, Miranda Keating, Leah Meyer, Krista Poellot, Bethany Reilly, Natalie Rodgers, Lauren Welch Rowe, Josh Ryan, Danielle Slusser, Kait Wiemann

All performances were pre-recorded by artists in front of a green screen following local protocols or at-home. The songs were then edited and combined into this final video presentation. Can't make Friday's premiere? You can watch the cabaret after the premiere (and all the past cabarets) at on our playlist.