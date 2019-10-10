Downtown Beer Walk

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

press release: 

The Downtown Madison Fall Beer Walk is hosted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. Attendee registration includes a commemorative pint glass, wristband, great food, drink samples and shopping specials at a variety of Sip Stops. There are 20 stops.

Event Date/Times:

Thursday, October 10, 2019

  • 3pm – 7pm Registration Tables Open
  • 4pm – 8pm Sip Stops Open
  • 8pm - 10pm After Party @ HopCat!

Registration/Starting Locations:

ALL participants must start at the Downtown Madison Visitors Center, Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St.

Tickets:

  • $35 per person
  • FREE designated drivers

Locations:

  • Art Gecko
  • Barriques
  • Boulders Climbing Gym
  • Brix Coworking and Brix Events
  • Fair Trade Coffee House
  • Fontana Sports
  • Fromagination
  • Goodman's Jewelers
  • HopCat
  • IT'SUGAR
  • Kilwins
  • Little Luxuries
  • madison optometric center
  • Parthenon Gyros
  • Rocket Repair
  • Serrv
  • Shoo
  • The Green Barn Door
  • The Icon, Restaurant and Tapas Bar
  • The Soap Opera

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
