Downtown Beer Walk
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
The Downtown Madison Fall Beer Walk is hosted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. Attendee registration includes a commemorative pint glass, wristband, great food, drink samples and shopping specials at a variety of Sip Stops. There are 20 stops.
Event Date/Times:
Thursday, October 10, 2019
- 3pm – 7pm Registration Tables Open
- 4pm – 8pm Sip Stops Open
- 8pm - 10pm After Party @ HopCat!
Registration/Starting Locations:
ALL participants must start at the Downtown Madison Visitors Center, Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St.
Tickets:
- $35 per person
- FREE designated drivers
Locations:
- Art Gecko
- Barriques
- Boulders Climbing Gym
- Brix Coworking and Brix Events
- Fair Trade Coffee House
- Fontana Sports
- Fromagination
- Goodman's Jewelers
- HopCat
- IT'SUGAR
- Kilwins
- Little Luxuries
- madison optometric center
- Parthenon Gyros
- Rocket Repair
- Serrv
- Shoo
- The Green Barn Door
- The Icon, Restaurant and Tapas Bar
- The Soap Opera
Info
