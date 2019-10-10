Downtown Beer Walk

press release:

The Downtown Madison Fall Beer Walk is hosted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. Attendee registration includes a commemorative pint glass, wristband, great food, drink samples and shopping specials at a variety of Sip Stops. There are 20 stops.

Event Date/Times:

Thursday, October 10, 2019

3pm – 7pm Registration Tables Open

4pm – 8pm Sip Stops Open

8pm - 10pm After Party @ HopCat!

Registration/Starting Locations:

ALL participants must start at the Downtown Madison Visitors Center, Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St.

Tickets:

$35 per person

FREE designated drivers

Locations: