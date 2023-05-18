media release: Stroll through historic downtown Cambridge and enjoy late night shopping hours as you sip on mocktails, shop, and enjoy a great alcohol-free evening out!

Guests will enjoy a mocktail or alcohol-free beer/wine/beverage tasting at each participating downtown Cambridge business. This is a great way to sample and taste-test of variety of alcohol-free beverages to see what you like!

Some mocktail stops will also have alcohol-free beverages available for purchase so if you like what you try you can bring it home that evening!

DETAILS

Tickets are $15 each and available through Eventbrite only.

Visit our Downtown Cambridge Mocktail Walk event on Facebook for a list of participating downtown Cambridge businesses.

A map of participating businesses + mocktail stops will be posted in the Facebook event prior to this night, and paper copies will also be available the night of the event at Revive Salt Room & Spa, located at 214 W. Main Street in downtown Cambridge.

Enjoy this event at your own pace, and begin and finish at any location you choose.

Proceeds from the Downtown Cambridge Mocktail Walk will go toward funding Cambridge Christmas festivities, which happen throughout downtown Cambridge the first weekend in December. (Save the date and come on back!)

This event is organized by Revive Salt Room & Spa and co-sponsored by participating Cambridge Area Businesses.