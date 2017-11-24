Downtown Holiday Open House

press release:

Friday - Sunday November 24, 25 & 26, 2017, 9 am to 4 pm

The Holiday Open House has become a downtown Madison tradition. This shopping, dining and family event is an alternative to the shopping mall and big-box “door busters.” Jump-start customer traffic and holiday sales on Thanksgiving weekend! This event is presented by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and the Greater State Street Business Association (GSSBA).

Activities/events to bring customer traffic downtown will include:

  • Free Holiday Trolley rides, State St. & Capitol Square
  • Free “Kids in the Rotunda” shows at Overture Center Friday and Saturday
  • Family activities at DreamBank – American Family Insurance including pictures with Santa.
  • Special offers, activities and refreshments from participating merchants, like YOU!
608-512-1342
