Downtown Madison Business Breakfast

press release: The Downtown Madison Dementia Friendly Group invites you to see what it’s all about. Learn what it means to be Dementia Friendly, and if over half of your employees attend with you, your business will be certified as “Dementia Friendly.” This means that you will receive a certificate and a window cling to post so that your customers know that you’ve taken this extra step. In addition, when adults with dementia, their caregivers and other family members contact the Madison Senior Center or the Aging & Disability Resource Center, your business will be on the list of businesses that we give those folks to assist them in choosing businesses sensitive to the needs of a person with dementia and their caregiver. This is all FREE. Call or email me if you have any questions. Forward to anyone who you think would be interested.