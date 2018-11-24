Downtown Middleton Open House

press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association, (DMBA) will host their Sixth Annual Open House & Small Business Saturday which will be held on Saturday, November 24, 7:00AM – 8:00PM. The annual stroll through historic downtown Middleton begins at 10AM; you will have the opportunity to visit our unique and historic downtown Middleton’s very special stores that are what this day is all about!

We have a fabulous variety of stores like extraordinary men and women clothing stores for all ages, jewelry stores, home decor, gallery/studio and distinctive boutiques to help you find that exceptional gift. Business will be offering specials and treats so that shoppers can begin their holiday shopping in one of the many specialty businesses here in historic downtown Middleton.

Come and join in on the fun in Downtown Middleton and enjoy the opportunity to go on horse and wagon rides, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, DMBA Business Scavenger Hunt, sleigh donated by World Class Outdoor Lighting, accepting K-9 donations and enjoy the decorated downtown while you are shopping. Then take the time to enjoy something to eat at one of our fabulous eateries while enjoying beautiful downtown Middleton!

Please follow our event updates on the DowntownMiddleton Facebook page and our website at www.downtownmiddleton.com. Please “Like” our page to be sure that you get all of our details for the scavenger hunt. Thank you for all your support throughout the year!!!