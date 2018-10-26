Downtown Middleton Trick-or-Treat

press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association (DMBA) will host its Ninth Halloween Trick or Treat Event on Friday, October 26th, 11:00 – 2:00 PM.

Last year was great fun for all with all the little goblins running around in the downtown. Kids are encouraged to don their costumes while visiting the retailers and restaurants. The businesses have as much fun as the kids!

The Downtown is decorated with corn shocks and scarecrows near the participating businesses. Businesses will have orange pumpkin faces on their front doors to indicate they will be participating in the Halloween Trick or Treat event. If a business is listed and has no pumpkin face, they ran out of goodies!

There are 42 businesses involved. The kids can stop at them and show off their costumes while getting treats! The businesses include Marilyn’s Salon & Opera House, Chautte Home & Fashion, Isthmus Eye Care, Retirement Solutions, Hallman Lindsay Paints, CCL Management, The Little Gym, T. Wall Enterprises, Sofra Family Bistro, The Free House, Paul’s Neighborhood Bar, Lifetime Eye Care, The Village Green, Hubbard Avenue Diner, BMO Harris Bank, Gary’s Art & Frame, LongTable Beer Cafe, Roman Candle Pizza, Edward Jones – Riley, Barriques Market, Lori’s Pet-Agree Salon, My Sisters Inn, L J Mac, Integrity Wealth Advisors, Mes Amies Boutique, Achenbach Insurance, St. Luke’s Church, Middleton Public Library, Rowley House, Middleton Senior Center, Middleton Chamber, Villa Dolce, Tradition Children’s Market, R. Westbrook Mercantile, Compadres Mexican, Diny’s Diamonds, Middleton Visitor Center, Journeyman, Cenex / Co –Op, National Mustard Museum, John Christine Design and Fontaine.

So start the fun at Paul's Neighborhood Bar, Lori’s Pet-Agree, Retirement Solutions, My Sisters Inn, L J Mac and Gary’s Art & Frame, then cross University Avenue to the others! Enjoy the venture!