Downtown Sun Prairie Fall Fun

press release: The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is pleased to announce details for the 14th annual Fall Fun event in Downtown on Saturday, October 17, from 10:00AM-3:00PM. Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square will be the place to enjoy the sights and sounds of fall! Enjoy live music by accordionist Steve Meisner. A horse-drawn wagon will travel on a loop around the south side of Downtown Sun Prairie with Steve Meisner in the wagon, entertaining event attendees with traditional American polka music from 12:00-3:00PM. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, wagon rides will not be offered this year.

Check out the Scarecrows from the Scarecrow Contest that will be on display throughout Downtown Sun Prairie! Stop by the Farmer’s Market Information booth and receive a free mini or mid-size pumpkin. Pumpkins will be handed out to kids, beginning at 11:00AM until they are gone! Looking for more pumpkin fun? Check out the Big Pumpkin, and enter the Downtown Pumpkin Contest for your chance to win gift cards from Downtown Sun Prairie businesses. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize for guesses that are closest to the weight of the Big Pumpkin. The 1st place prize winner will also win the Big Pumpkin! Free delivery is offered if you live in the city of Sun Prairie; if you live outside the city of Sun Prairie, assistance will be provided in loading the Big Pumpkin for you to take home.

Enjoy all that Downtown Sun Prairie has to offer with special business promotions happening throughout the day. Here a list of participating businesses:

 Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, 345 Cannery Square: Interactive painted window display

 Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room, 212 E. Main Street: Free beer. Offer details to be provided soon!

 Carpe Diem Boutique, 243 E. Main Street

 Day in Whyte, 385 E Main Street: Play a fall fest game for your chance to win a prize

 Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, 238 E. Main Street

 Faded Roots Boutique, 375 E. Main Street: 2nd year anniversary

celebration! Enjoy live music from Jay & Jerry, performing from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Try your luck and spin The Wheel of Fashion for special deals, and enter for your chance to win a $100 gift certificate!

 Forever Yours Jewelry

 Meant to Bead, 201 E. Main Street: There will be a free Make-n-Take activity for kids (while supplies last).

 The Piano Gal Shop, 395 E Main Street: Enter for your chance to win a

ukulele!

 Pit Stop Pub, 116 E Main Street

 Prairie Flowers and Gifts, 245 E Main Street: Enter the Candy Pumpkin Contest for your chance to win a gift card!

 Razor Sharp Screen Printing, 227 E. Main Street: Stop by with the kiddos for them to have fun with a Color Your Own T-shirt activity! This is a Make-n-Take offer for ages 12 and under. This offer is valid while supplies last; supplies are limited, so stop in early.

 Wisconsin Apparel Co., 229 E. Main Street

 Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, 115 E. Main Street: Open from 10:00AM – 3:00PM, for a Make-n-Take “Design a Block-Style Quilt” pattern activity. An antique quilt will on display.

 The Wire Basket, 243 E. Main Street: Stop in for To-Go craft kits for kids.

The promotional offers and activities are up to the discretion of each business. Farmer’s Market hours be extended during the Fall Fun event. The Farmer’s Market will be open on Market Street from 7:00AM – 1:00PM. Visit the Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market Facebook page for more information about the mini and mid-size pumpkin giveaway!

The 14th annual Fall Fun in Downtown Sun Prairie event is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, and Faded Roots Boutique.

Fall Fun in Downtown Sun Prairie is designed to offer a variety of safe, socially-distanced activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events. Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook for more event details: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie