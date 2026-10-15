Downtown Sun Prairie Fall Fun

media release: Celebrate the sights, sounds, and flavors of fall with a full day of activities for the whole family. Stroll through the Farmers Market in Cannery Square, enjoy live music, pumpkin decorating, and fun activities for kids and adults alike. Downtown businesses will be offering special promotions, tasty treats, and festive happenings all day long.

Activity Schedule:

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Sun Prairie Farmers Market

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Chalk the Walk with Prairie Music & Arts at the Farmers Market

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Pie Baking Contest at the Farmers Market

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Halloween Sing-A-Long with Marta Hansen at Cannery Square Park

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Pumpkin Decorating at Faded Roots Boutique (while supplies last)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Live Music

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Caricature Drawings

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Live Music

*Free event but some activities may have a fee.

Grab your friends and family, soak up the fall vibes, and make a day of it in Downtown Sun Prairie!