Downtown Veterans Social

media releases: Madison Veterans Peer Support Program brings Veterans together to help build comradery and reduce isolation. Come socialize with other veterans, learn about what your community has to offer, and meet new people. Veterans age 55 and up. Male, female, gender fluid. Socials are open to all Veterans and to their family members and supporters in the community. Registration is not required, and you can come as often or as little as you like. To learn more contact Rhea Vacha, local recovery coordinator with Madison VAMC Peer Support Program at 608-256-1901 xx18622.