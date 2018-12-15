Downtown Waunakee Christmas Shop Hop

press release: Come shop downtown Waunakee, while enjoying a visit with Santa AND HIS REINDEER, Manger Donkeys, Chestnuts roasting over an open fire, and Christmas music. Our downtown shops will be participating with their own specials, events and giveaways! Check them out below! This event is free and open to the public.

Santa’s Reindeer are flying in from 9:30 to 11:30 to greet Santa at GATHER

Santa will stroll the streets and the shops from 10:30 to 1:30 giving away treats

Visit the manger donkeys at Sweet Pea Floral from 9:30 to 5:00!

Visit GATHER Guesthouse from 9:30 to 1:00

Hot Chocolate Bar under the deck behind GATHER

Free Roasted Chestnuts and Popcorn in the GATHER lot

This event is hosted by the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Waunakee Merchant Group. It is happening on December 15 (2018) from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Participating Shops: Nails by Marlo, 105 Baker Street; Waunakee Furniture ETC, 121 W Main St.; Wisconsin Candle Company, 119 W Main St.; Simply Unique, 115 W Main St.; Kee-Kee Boutique, 138 W Main St.; GATHER Guesthouse, 111 W Main St.;

Red Barn Company Store, 114 E Main St.; Sweet Pea Floral, 105 E 2nd St.; Jenerate Wellness, 313 E Main St.; Skalitzy Jewelers, 118 W Main St.; Lake Life Co, 331 E Main St.; Ecco Salon, 114 E Main St.; Ooh La La, 124 W Main St.