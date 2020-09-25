ONLINE: Doyenne Birhday Bash

media release: Doyenne's 8th Birthday Bash Fundraiser

Saturday, September 25, 6-8 pm

Tickets can be purchased here or by going to the Doyennegroup.org website. Single Tickets $45; Pair (Two tickets) $60; Party (10 Tickets) $200.

Join us for our Annual Birthday Bash Fundraiser to celebrate EIGHT years of feminine ecosystem building. This year's theme is “Quarantine Chic”, So let’s get cute, even if it’s just from the waist up, we won’t judge you.

*We encourage you to watch the bash with a group to make it a party, social distancing style. Grab your friends, coworkers, or family members, some snacks, drinks, and lets a have a ball at the bash!

Event Festivities

Doyenne’s first-ever “Boss Lady” award show, highlighting women entrepreneurs recognized by the community throughout Wisconsin.

50/50 Raffle where 50% of raffle proceeds go towards Doyennes fundraising efforts and the other portion goes towards the raffle ticket winner.

Celebrating the life of Doyennes co-founder Amy Gannon. Gannon was taken from the community in December 2019, as a result of a Hawaii helicopter accident. To honor the legacy of Amy and the mission of Doyenne, let’s pack the house on September 25th and show how that initial spark is now a beautiful blaze.

Even though we will be gala glammed up, don't forget to get your Doyenne Merch. We will be having an “Only Fans” photoshoot in October to showcase the Doyenne community. Complimentary headshots will be offered too!

Merch can be purchased here: https://wildwoodproductions. com/collections/doyenne-group