ONLINE: Doyenne Boss Lady Bash

media release: This year's Bash theme is Resilience + Hope, recognizing all you have come through this past year and what is fueling your hope going forward. Let's get our jam on, even if it's just from the waste up - we won't judge you!

Attend to see your boss lady friends receive awards! 10 awards will be given out - join us to celebrate The Trailblazer, Wonder Woman, Intra-preneur, and more!

*We encourage you to watch the bash with a group to make it a party, social distancing style. Grab your friends, coworkers, or family members, some snacks, drinks, and lets a have a ball at the bash! * Sponsorships are available and we'd love to highlight your company at the Bash, just contact Emily Capelle at emily@thedoyennegroup.com to set it up.

Event Festivities

Host and Emcee: Denise Thomas, President and Owner, The Effective Communication Coach, LLC. As an entrepreneur and business owner, Denise will bring her skills and experience in influencing, inspiring, and transforming leaders through effective communication to our event!

Olivia Wisden, CEO and co-founder of UnderBelly Creative Agency, will join us live and talk about her inspiring entrepreneur journey of determination, hard work, changing direction, and hope. Olivia will share not only how she navigated 2020, but transformed her venture over several years.

Special guest Aaron Gannon will join us and present The Powder Keg Award, in honor of his mother Amy, acknowledging an innovative and audacious female entrepreneur!

We encourage you to bring your Doyenne Merch which can be purchased here: https://www.cafepress.com/doyenne

We thank you for supporting Doyenne. If you believe in what we do, or if we have ever helped you, then show us some love and be virtually audaciously you!