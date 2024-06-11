Doyenne Triple Threat Venture Training Showcase

media release: Doyenne Group’s Spring 2024 Triple Threat Venture Training cohort will be highlighted at our virtual Showcase event taking place on Tuesday, June 11, 4:30-6:00 PM CDT. Sponsored by WEDC, MG&E, Laura Gmeinder Coaching & Consulting, and Associated Bank, this event allows attendees to listen to 5-minute pitches from each venture followed by feedback from attendees. All attendees will have an opportunity to hear from all 8 participating venture founders.

The Showcase is the capstone event of the Doyenne Triple Threat Venture Training (Entrepreneur & Venture overviews on next page). Over the course of the 20 week program, the participants have explored their business models, their personal skills & talents within their ventures, developed a strategic plan for the next 6-18 months, and are now ready for the community to come and support their success and future growth. Participants who complete all aspects of the program also will be awarded a $2,500 unrestricted grant to support their continued success. “What we’re seeing with this cohort, not unlike past cohorts, is more a focus on supporting the community and environment they live in and how that creates a larger impact across the world.”

says Doyenne Executive Director Heather Wentler, “As we often say, ‘it takes a community to support a venture’s growth and success.’ The community continues to step up and support entrepreneurs who are part of Doyenne in a myriad of ways. The relationships the entrepreneurs have been able to form with each other, as well as with their dedicated Doyenne Coaches & Mentors who have worked with them over the course of the program has been extraordinary and reaches across the state of Wisconsin.”

The Doyenne Triple Threat Venture Training Program works with outside partners for a holistic approach to launching, scaling, and day-to-day operating of an early-stage venture. Our partners include:

● Step Up Equity Matters

● Relumed

● KOKORO

● Numerous Doyenne Coaches & Mentors who volunteer their time in support of ventures based in Wisconsin

Ventures presenting at the Showcase event:

● Nature’s Good Company (Middleton, WI)

Nature’s Good Company nurtures your body’s healing connection with nature. We help employers provide relief for their teams from stress, overwhelm, and work-life imbalance in a troubled world. We support and empower people whose physical ability to be in nature has become more restricted. Gently guided walks or retreats, over-the-phone sessions, and in-office solutions let you partner with nature to feel peace, gratitude, awe, confidence, and overall wellness.

● Let’s Create Possible (Highland, WI)

Let’s Create Possible provides guidance for non-profit and for-profit organizations on advancing truthful and impactful sustainability strategies, communications, and storytelling

● Avid Gardener (Cambridge, WI)

Avid Gardener is a funky, gardening specialty store in Cambridge WI that provides a source of eclectic gardening supplies and plants for customers who want to grow and maintain all types of gardens. Avid Gardener also showcases specialty food and wine, gifts and other fantastically useful goods. As a mainstay in Cambridge and active community member our vibrant plantings can be seen throughout downtown.

● Hire View (Verona, WI)

Currently, the employee recruitment process is slow, inefficient, and requires much time and resources to find potential candidates who often aren’t well-matched for the position. Hire View AI based Recruitment platform gives companies the opportunity to schedule and conduct AI enabled asynchronous interviews, The skill assessment engine of the platform grades the knowledge of the candidate and determines his areas of strength and improvement. HireView reduces the overall hiring time by 65 %, removes hiring bias, and thereby increasing the efficiency of the process and reducing cost of hiring.

● Woollets, LLC. (Argyle, WI)

Woollets LLC offers solutions for climate change conscious plant lovers. Woollets are sustainably sourced wool pellets that can be used in your garden, field and houseplants for water retention, aeration and fertilization. Our all natural pellets are sourced from area sheep farmers, who otherwise would be contributing to our landfills. They are a more sustainable alternative to other soil amendments, such as peat and petroleum-based options.

● Placke Organic Acres Elderberry Syrup (Cuba City, WI)

Placke Organic Acres is a 43 years family-owned farm. As family farms continue to be lost at an alarming rate annually, we have diversified and are proving family farms can still be profitable. Placke Organic Acres provides vast opportunities for people to connect with local farmers, learn more about organic and regenerative farming practices, and diversify our product offerings to grow nutrient dense foods while holistically managing the land for future generations.

● Little Light Solutions, LLC (Madison, WI)

At Little Light Solutions, we specialize in tailored operations management, change management, and coaching for small businesses and creative entrepreneurs. With over two decades of experience, we focus on empowering women, neurodivergent individuals, queer entrepreneurs, and other marginalized identities. Our mission is to support your unique vision, fostering positive change and a more inclusive future for all.

● Unmasked Ventures LLC (Madison, WI)

Unmasked Ventures LLC empowers neurodiverse entrepreneurs and individuals to harness their unique strengths and capabilities for greater personal success. We aim to redefine entrepreneurship and self-leadership by championing neurodiversity and fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity. We do this by supporting neurodiverse individuals with tailored strengths-based coaching, collaborating with entrepreneurial resource providers, and detailing thought leadership on the topics of strengths, neurodiversity, and entrepreneurship.

All are welcome to attend the Showcase Event. Registration is free, with a $10 suggested donation to support the non-profit to be able to continue to provide high-quality work throughout the Wisconsin entrepreneurial community to ensure entrepreneurs from all backgrounds are able to thrive.

Registration link: https://doyennegroup.org/event/spring-2024-showcase-2024-06-11-259/register

The application for the Fall 2024 Triple Threat Venture Training program is open until August 30, 2024. All entrepreneurs who identify as women and/or non-binary leading scalable ventures who fit within the early-stage category of venture progress are encouraged and eligible to apply. Each program allows up to 8 ventures to participate based on program fit collected within the program’s application. More information can be found at https://doyennegroup.org/programs/triplethreatventuretraining