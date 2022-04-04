ONLINE: Dr. King's Riverside Speech

media release: WISDOM, MICAH, the Wisconsin Council of Churches and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice hold a monthly Taking a Faithful Stance for Equity zoom gathering, aimed especially at efforts to teach the truth about history and to promote equity in all our schools. In lieu of our normal monthly meeting we are going to have a special event to read Dr. King's Riverside Speech: Beyond Vietnam, A Time to Break the Silence.

This moving speech (which, unfortunately, speaks to some of the very things we are still experiencing in 2022) will be read in its entirety to honor Dr. King and his vision for an oppression-free society. Faith leaders from different religions, ethnicities, races, and genders will read parts of the speech.

Register here for Zoom. The event will be will also be live streamed on Wisdom Wisconsin | Facebook.