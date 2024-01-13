Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Readiness Summit

media release: 10:30am – 2:30pm, Madison College Goodman South Campus: MLK College Readiness Summit, hosted By The College Station. Learn about precollege programs, the admissions process, scholarships, and more.

The MLK College Readiness and Success Summit is designed to help students and parents understand the college process. The Summit will also provide resources on precollege program opportunities, how to navigate the college admissions process, and scholarship opportunities.

High school students of color, first-generation students, and parents are encouraged to attend. Students will have chances to win college school supplies. Space is limited.

Help students and families get a jump start on college planning by sharing this opportunity.

Check out The College State on Facebook for the most up-to-date details and registration information: https://www.facebook.com/mycollegestation

More events from the King Coalition:

Friday, January 12, 2024

4:30pm – 7:00pm, UW Gordon Dining & Event Center | 770 W. Dayton St.: 34th Annual MLK Free Community Dinner, hosted By King Coalition. Share a meal with friends, old and new, in Dr. King’s spirit of beloved community.

Saturday, January 13, 2024

6:00pm – 11:00pm, Wisconsin Masonic Center: “I Have a Dream” Scholarship Ball, hosted By Women in Focus.Buy your tickets to help Women in Focus raise scholarship funds and help "Actualize the Dream." Tickets

Sunday, January 14, 2024

7:30am – 10:00am, Edgewood High School: MLK Outstanding Young Person Breakfast, hosted By Urban League of Greater Madison. Join us to recognize over 200 middle and high school youth who are excelling in school and community honoring the spirit of Dr. King. Tickets TBA.

4:30pm – 6:00pm, Fountain of Life Church: MLK Ecumenical Service, hosted By King Coalition. Join us to promote the "beloved community" through spiritual inclusivity.

Monday, January 15, 2024

11:30am – 5:00pm, Madison Central Library: MLK Youth Call To Service, hosted By King Coalition, Urban League of Greater Madison, and others. Engaging workshops and more activities encouraging middle and high school youth to serve in the spirit of Dr. King. Tickets

5:00pm – 8:00pm, Overture Center Capitol Theater: 39th Annual City of Madison & Dane County MLK Day Observance, hosted By King Coalition. Welcoming Terrence Roberts, one of the Little Rock Nine. Presentation of MLK Humanitarian Award by mayor & county executive. MLK Community Choir.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

5:30 – 7:00pm, Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. MLK Symposium — An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith, hosted By UW-Madison Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement. An evening with acclaimed writer, actress, and teacher Anna Deavere Smith as she reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. More Info