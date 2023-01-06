Dr. Z & Deeper Roots

media release: Dr. Z and Deeper Roots Blues Review is an incredible collaboration between some of Wisconsin’s best and most respected players. The core of this unit is husband and wife team Michelle Zanoni (Vocals, Bass) and Mark Zanoni (Vocals, guitar, harmonica). They have been a part of the Northern and North Central WI blues scene for many years as band leaders and as side players. Their projects include work with Red, Hot and Blue (featuring Cadillac Pete Rahn), Soul to Soul (with Joe and Mike Fittante of Hip Pocket) and as side players for MLC Blues Band, Donnie Pick and the Road Band, Cadillac Pete and the Heat, Milwaukee Mike and the Mob and many more. They have been MCs for Wausau, WI’s Blues Cafe and Mark hosts the blues information and education Facebook page Real Blues You Can Use as the “Blues Ambassador.”