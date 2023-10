media release: Schlock and Awe returns November 30 with the '80s anime classic "Dracula: Sovereign Of The Damned"! Schlock and Awe is a free show where local comics riff on a bad movie in front of a live audience. Join us Thursday, November 30 at 8PM at The Rigby! With Cody Lemke, Olivia Witt and Sasha Rosser.