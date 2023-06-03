media release: Drag Barre is Back! Celebrate the PRIDE of our community with this fun event.

Due to popular demand, Drag Barre is back and we once again hosting this big party at the High Noon Saloon.

Latina Envy, Sheeza Her and Eliel will be hosting the event at the High Noon Saloon on June 3. Join us for a full barre workout with drag performances throughout. This year 50% of proceeds will be donated to Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center in Madison.

Great music! Amazing performances! Giving back to the Madison Community! A full-body workout! This event has it all.

You'll have so much fun you will almost forget you are working out.

Ticket sales now open through MINDBODY. $30 for donation, class and drag entertainment. Cash bar during and after class. Extra drag performances to follow class, so please bring some tips for the fabulous QUEENS.

Hold your spot today on MINDBODY: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass

Space is limited so grab your space today! We hope to see you there.