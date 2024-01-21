Drag Brunch

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Cass Marie, and Karma Zavich in the Garver Feed Mill atrium for a family-style brunch from the Garver Kitchen and cash bar from the Garver Lounge.

$40 includes show and meal. 21+. Doors 11am; Show 12pm

Advance ticket sales end at midnight on 1/20. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 11am day of the show. Please be advised brunch tickets may sell out at which time "show-only" tickets will be available for $20.

If you have a large group (6+), please email coordinator2@garverevents.com with all members of your group in advance of the event.

LGBT
Music
